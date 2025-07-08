Twelve Gamecube games that must be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

HQ

The Switch 2 has been out for a few weeks now, and many of us have been able to test out the ability to play the Gamecube on it, complete with the ability to use the original controller and also watch the original boot up sequence with its various sound effects.

The line-up so far isn't exactly huge, but does include The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Soulcalibur II, and F-Zero GX - the middle of which is a Bandai Namco title and the latter was developed by Sega. This makes it clear that not only Nintendo games will be launched on the service, and that opens up a lot of possibilities when it comes to backwards compatibility.

And this is something I really hope Nintendo will focus on in the future, because Gamecube is, with the exception of Wii U, the biggest console flop Nintendo has had, and that can only be described as crazy undeserved. Even though Nintendo made it difficult for themselves with small discs and an odd controller, it was an incredibly nice piece of hardware that in its best moments offered graphics that even the Xbox (the leading format at the time from a performance perspective) had a hard time matching.

But it was a flop, and many have missed out on the games as a result, and I think it's now time for a cultural shift where Nintendo and their partners should offer the best the format has to give to Switch 2. And please note that this is the starting point, the games should be fun to play today and actually deserve to be added. For example, after the remake of Resident Evil 4, there is less reason to include the original here, which is why it is not included, while a game like Killer7 has unfortunately aged very badly and is therefore also missing.

This is an ad:

So this isn't a list of Gamecube's best games, but twelve games that should be released for Switch 2 backwards compatibility because they're games that people need to have the chance to experience in all their brilliance.

1. Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem

Genre: Horror / Developer: Silicon Knights / Publisher: Nintendo / Year: 2002

Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem was almost more than just a game, but also something of a phenomenon that completely changed what a game could be. The adventure has undeniably aged, but it still holds up, and making Silicon Knights' cult classic backwards compatible with Switch 2 would be to preserve a unique piece of gaming history that would allow both new and old gamers to face the darkness once again.

This is an ad:

2. Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

Genre: Strategy / Developer: Intelligent Systems / Publisher: Nintendo / Year: 2005

The Fire Emblem series has always been good, but one of the best games is Path of Radiance, where fan favourite Ike made his grand debut. The game is perfectly adapted for the Switch 2 and the mere thought of being able to lie on some beach or trudge along on a bus journey with this in your hands makes us drool.

3. Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

Genre: Action / Developer: Silicon Knights, Konami / Publisher: Konami / Year: 2004

It's easy to forget how important Silicon Knights were during the Gamecube era, and in addition to Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem, they also delivered a Western remake of Hideo Kojima's Japanese masterpiece Metal Gear Solid, subtitled The Twin Snakes. To let this one-off gather dust on the archive shelf would be an outright dereliction of duty, and we'd love to once again crouch under cardboard boxes, press our backs against cold hangar walls, hear Psychomantis exclaim "Now let me read your mind..." and see '!' appear on the mirror-like Switch 2 screen.

4. Resident Evil (Remake)

Genre: Horror / Developer: Capcom Production Studio 4 / Publisher: Capcom / Year: 2002

In 2002, Spencer Mansion was transformed from blocky nostalgia to a more high-definition and far more stylish nightmare, as Capcom used new technology to retell its horror tale in an updated state. While parts two to four received lavish remakes, this Gamecube game remains the only new version of the original and in fact it still stands up today with the perfect blend of claustrophobia, pixel perfection, and icy panic.

5. Skies of Arcadia Legends

Genre: Role-playing / Developer: Overworks / Publisher: Sega / Year: 2003

Skies of Arcadia stands as one of the best games for the Dreamcast and clearly showed what magic Sega was capable of with a knife to its throat. When Sega retired their own console production, they gave their title a chance on the Gamecube under the name Skies of Arcadia Legends, giving a new audience the opportunity to join the good pirate Vyse in his fight against the Valuan Empire. Unlike so many other series from this era, it's completely devoid of emo, and is a thoroughly positive and uplifting adventure with characters that are easy to like and a script that can still be appreciated today.

6. Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader

Genre: Action / Developer: Factor 5 / Publisher: LucasArts / Year: 2001

Under George Lucas, there were basically no films and TV series about Star Wars, but the games were very good and numerous. During the Disney era, it has paradoxically been the opposite with lots of films and TV series, but few and often mediocre games. It would be nice to just sit back and enjoy the sounds of Tie Fighters whizzing by, laser cannons thundering, and frantic space battles. Rogue Leader wasn't just tech magic when it was released, it was the dream of actually sitting in the cockpit of an X-Wing. And guess what? That dream has barely aged at all.

7. Super Mario Sunshine

Genre: Platform / Developer: Nintendo EAD / Publisher: Nintendo / Year: 2002

This is undoubtedly one of Mario's weakest adventures. But... that's not saying much, because a Mario on the rocks is still better than pretty much all the competition. Today we know that Sunshine is nothing like Super Mario 64, Galaxy, 3D World, or Odyssey - but it's still enjoyable and without expectations, a different and cosy platformer awaits that is unfortunately very much forgotten.

8. The Simpsons: Hit & Run

Genre: Action / Developer: Radical Entertainment / Publisher: Vivendi Universal Games / Year: 2003

This is not only the best The Simpsons game (what happened to them by the way, when was the last time there was a good game with the yellow family?) but one of the best licensed games ever. Radical Entertainment delivered a veritable GTA contender with more fan service than anyone could reasonably need that was so downright entertaining that people are still talking about it and playing it today. And more would do so if given the chance for Switch 2.

9. Viewtiful Joe

Genre: Action / Developer: Clover Studio / Publisher: Capcom / Year: 2003

In an era where PlayStation 2 emerged as the best-selling console of all-time, Capcom chose to invest heavily first in Dreamcast and then Gamecube. The latter resulted in Capcom Five, a collection of five games including Resident Evil 4 and Killer7. The only one that fits on this list, however, is Viewtiful Joe, which was a colourful cascade of crazy action and cool slow-motion tricks. It was like stepping straight into a cartoon where every attack felt like an homage to old school comic books. This has barely aged at all and Viewtiful Joe would totally charm even today's gamers - provided they get the chance to play it. Make it happen, Capcom and Nintendo.

10. Virtua Striker 2002

Genre: Sports / Developer: Amusement Vision / Publisher: Sega / Year: 2002

Virtua Striker 2002 was the pinnacle of arcade football at the time, and far from delivering super-strategic, slow-paced, realistic football. Rather, it was a pure adrenaline rush in the best Sega spirit that even got people like me - who don't really like sports or sports games - to play match after match because it was so genuinely fun and action-packed. Switch 2 could definitely do with more sports, and Virtua Striker has a void to fill, if only to remind everyone that you really don't need a simulation, licences, or real players to have fun.

11. WarioWare, Inc: Mega Party Games!

Genre: Party / Developer: Intelligent Systems / Publisher: Nintendo / Year: 2004

This is the game that made me still have the Gamecube readily available. It is by far the best game in the series and the reason why so many people still love it. It's ultra-intuitive and offers five-second mini-games at a machine gun pace. It's also a game that can be played by 16 people by throwing a controller between them, and because the branches are so short, the waiting time is minimal as player after player is eliminated. An absolute masterpiece that always brings laughter.

12. Wave Race: Blue Storm

Genre: Racing / Developer: Nintendo Software Technology / Publisher: Nintendo / Year: 2001

Here at the editorial office, we consider the Nintendo 64 original as one of the best games for the console. The same may not be true of Wave Race: Blue Storm, but that doesn't stop it from being perhaps the most summery game of all-time (in competition with the aforementioned Super Mario Sunshine) with its alluring blue sea, palm trees, sunny weather, and vast beaches. The fact that it is also very fun to play and supports multiplayer for up to four people on split-screen does not make matters worse. Wave Race: Blue Storm is completely unique and would be a wonderful game to be able to relive via backwards compatibility now that Nintendo seems to have decided that it is not a series that will live on.