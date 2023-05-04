TVs present and future according to Samsung: 8K, AI, IoT, and even NFTs

HQ

As it's the norm every year, usually we learn about a manufacturer's new products at events such as the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, all before getting to enjoy those releases in your local market. And while at CES 2023 earlier this year Samsung was talking about its new MicroLED TVs and the opulent Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, now European consumers are finally getting the anticipated new offerings of QLED and OLED televisions, one you can identify by the 'C' at the end of the model number to mark the 2023 line-up.

Dave Das, Samsung Iberia Consumer Electronics newly-appointed president, talked about the company's strategy in an event in Madrid. Their idea is, and has been for some time, to make user experience a calmer interaction compared to todays technological stress. To achieve it, Samsung is streamlining the interfaces and connecting every device easily to the TV as its mainframe, all while underlining their eco-friendly commitment.

With the new 8K panels and by working with its partners, Samsung is trying to address what still remains as consumers' first concern regarding the format: to actually find good 4320p content. With that in mind, videos uploaded to YouTube in that resolution will be highlighted on the TV's welcome screen. Likewise, the higher-end models are also able to read and to show NFT-linked artworks in full 8K. Besides, gamers can feed those screens with 8K graphics at 144 Hz, as long as they own a new generation GPU, naturally.

But power isn't a matter of hardware alone, as Samsung, like other brands, is also betting on upscaling algorithms and AI to elevate sources below 8K and 4K. Here they apply "Auto HDR Remastering for AI-powered upscaling of even SDR content", all handled by the 2023's Neural Quantum Processor ("now with 64 neural networks").

In terms of the products themselves, the 2023 offering consists of two lineups in three sizes. Before we test them at Gamereactor's offices, Samsung promises even deeper blacks thanks to auto-luminescence, and also brags about releasing the very first OLED HDR TV, which has a colour palette that comes certified by Pantone for better fidelity.

The superior S95C line follows the Infinity design, while the S90C line uses the Laserslim design, both in 55, 65, and 77-inch variants (check your local prices as they might vary):

Modelos Neo QLED 8K 2023 - recommended retail price in euros





QN900C From €5,799 (65")



QN800C From €4,199 (65")



QN700C From €2,899 (55")



Samsung Neo QLED 4K 2023 - recommended retail price in euros





QN95C From €2,799 (55")



QN90C From €1,699 (43")



QN85C From €1,899 (55")



Samsung OLED 2023 - recommended retail price in euros

