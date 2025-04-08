TV series takes us behind the scenes at 10 Chambers offering the naked truth about game development

The Swedish game studio 10 Chambers, known for the game GTFO, is now giving us a unique insight into the reality of game development through the documentary series Do the Game. The series follows the team's work on their upcoming game Den of Wolves, which they aim to make the best heist game ever. Following the success of GTFO, the studio has secured a significant investment, bringing both high expectations and tight deadlines.

The documentary chronicles not only the creative breakthroughs, but also the challenges and conflicts that arise within the team. As co-founder Oscar J-T Holm puts it.

"Building a game is anything but glamorous. It's a constant struggle between creative freedom, technical constraints, and business demands."

Den of Wolves is led by Ulf Andersson, known for the Payday series, and is set in Midway City in 2035, where the players carry out advanced thefts in a world characterised by power and corruption. The game combines classic infiltration with hacking, which is hoped will contribute to a fresh and new experience. Check out the trailer below.