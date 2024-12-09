TV series Scrubs is set to make a comeback

A reboot of the comedy series Scrubs has been rumoured for a long time, but now it's official. It is now the show's creator Bill Lawrence is behind the new upcoming seasons. There will be both new and familiar faces with talks underway to get the original cast involved as much as possible. During the nine seasons that the series aired, they won 17 Emmy nominations.

Will you be watching the new season of Scrubs?

Thanks, Deadline.