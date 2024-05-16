TV series Dune: Prophecy shows gets first trailer

It's good to be a Dune fan right now. Not only is the successful Dune: Part 2 hitting HBO Max as early as next week, but we've finally got the first sign of life from the spinoff series Dune: Prophecy, a prologue of sorts that takes place long before Paul Atreides' time and has just been revealed in the form of a spectacular trailer.

The series is based on Sisterhood of Dune, written by Frank Herbert's son Brian Herbert, and centres on the origins of Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy will consist of six episodes in total and will star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong, among others. The prophecy will come true sometime this autumn. Is this something you want to check out?

Synopsis:

10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit