TV pirates ordered to pay over £8 million in damages

HQ

The two men from Gästrikland who supplied at least 5,000 customers with illegal TV programmes have been heavily fined and must now pay over £8 million in damages.

As per Dangens Industri, the two men are accused of costing Discovery, Viaplay and Cmore revenues worth well over £7 million due to their shady activities, and the three companies must now share the damages.

When police raided the apartment where they ran their IPTV business, they also found gold and whiskey worth thousands of pounds and the two will now have to face more than two years in addition to the aforementioned damages

What do you think of the judgement, is it a fair amount to pay for what they did?