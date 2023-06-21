Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting the Funko Pop treatment

HQ

We usually do not cover new Funko Pop releases unless they are very special as there are frankly too many to keep track of. But the latest one is actually interesting. It's The Last Ronin from the comic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, often considered one of the best Turtles comics ever made.

Here Michelangelo is the last remaining turtle, but he has mastered his brothers styles and even carries their weapons, and is hellbent on getting revenge on the Foot Clan. While the comic was released in 2020, it was announced earlier this year that the comic would be made into a video game as well, with gameplay inspiration from God of War.

We assume this Funko Pop (which is a limited edition of 25,000 units) figurine isn't connected to gaming in any way, but as it will be released in October, there's still a slight chance we might be getting some new information regarding the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin game as well. Lets keep our finger crossed.

Head over this way to pre-order this Funko Pop if you want it in your collection.