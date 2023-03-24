Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting a God of War inspired adventure

Paramount Global has just revealed exciting news for fans of IDW's critically acclaimed graphic novel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. This is is a gripping tale about the only surviving Ninja Turtle on a mission to seek revenge as the other members of the group were killed by the Foot Clan. The final ninja turtle possesses all four of the group's signature weapons, which hopefully will lead to some varied action.

With its immersive storytelling, stunning visuals, and intense action sequences, The Last Ronin graphic novel has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Now an upcoming video game adaptation has been confirmed, which is still in its early stages of development. While the title probably won't be shown for several years (and no platforms nor developer have been announced), God of War: Ragnarök is revealed to be a source of inspiration.

We really look forward to see how this darker, more mature storyline will be adapted as a video game and we'll get back when we know more about it.

Thanks Polygon