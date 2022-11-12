Turtles: Shredder's Revenge gets physical PlayStation 5 release

HQ

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was released during the summer to much acclaim, as most gamers and media seemed to agree that it was superb retro entertainment. It's currently available for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as a digital download, and physical for PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

The versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X has no technical benefits (other than fast loading due to the SSD) compared to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so you could buy those games and play on the newer hardware.

Now a physical PlayStation 5 version has been announced as well, from Tribute Games, which launches on November 15. But it has a downside. While you could buy the identical PlayStation 4 edition and enjoy it on PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 5 edition won't work with it's older sibling. The publisher explains:

"This version is identical to the PS4's and doesn't include any additional feature or content ... There's no free upgrade. So if you wish to play on both PS4 and PS5 then the PS4 version is the way to go."

Still, if you haven't played the game yet and absolutely want a specific physical PlayStation 5 version, we can highly recommend you to get it. It's a great game!