Turtles: Mutants Unleashed shown in cool gameplay video

If you're waiting for the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, then as we all know, it's almost time to get the party started. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on October 18, and apparently it's time to crank up the hype engines in full force now.

To that end, developer Outright Games has released a pretty sweet gameplay trailer that will not only please fans thanks to a bunch of familiar faces, but it also shows off the very peculiar design and what it looks like when you are actually playing.

Check it out below.