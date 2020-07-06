Cookies

Back 4 Blood

Turtle Rock shares teaser image from Back 4 Blood

The spiritual sequel to the Left 4 Dead series, Back 4 Blood looks grand in recently shared concept art.

Turtle Rock Studios rose to fame with Left 4 Dead, was bought by Valve and then left again with the Left 4 Dead series seemingly retired. Now, however, the studio is back for blood. Literally, its next game is called Back 4 Blood, and if you think this sounds like a spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead - you are absolutely right. During the weekend (on the American Independence Day of July 4), the developer shared a teaser of things to come on Twitter and wrote:

"Getting to this 4th of July has been tough on all of us, so we wanted to give you a sneak peek and a bit of Hope."

"Hope" seems to be the fortress/village above, which looks like an older fort from the American Revolutionary War, but in a post-apocalyptic setting. Check it out below, it sure got our juices flowing.

Back 4 Blood

