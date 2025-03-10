Ever since the Xbox was released, there has been a discussion about what is best between symmetrically or asymmetrically placed analog sticks on controllers. The truth is that in many ways both are just as good as the other, and it boils down to personal preference most of all. Sure, you can make the argument that the left analog stick is ergonomically a little better in the case of the asymmetrical Xbox controller format while this is instead true of the D-pad on the PlayStation alternative format.

There are some cases where neither of these variants are the optimal one. For those who play fighting or retro games, for example, analog sticks are mostly just in the way. This is where the controller could have been better optimised, and it's with this in mind that the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot has been developed. It's a wireless hybrid solution with rotatable modules that allow you to remove or change the position of the analog sticks to give the controller a more useful setup when the situation demands it, as well as offering more easily accessible buttons.

The display on the front can be used for profiles and social media, for example.

Moving parts are always a warning sign that usually results in a more unstable build, but luckily the Stealth Pivot is solidly built with a decent amount of weight, and a handy ability to lock the rotatable modules by flicking a switch on the back. As a regular controller, it's reminiscent of the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, and that's certainly not a bad place to start as I consider it to be one of the two best controllers available for Xbox. It's also equipped with Hall Effect analog sticks, extra programmable buttons on the back, and lockable triggers (making it better for just about everything except racing).

If you take the left analog stick away, it can be replaced by a better positioned D-pad and two extra buttons labelled LSB and RSB, which correspond to pressure on the analog sticks. It feels a bit odd, but is undeniably a better solution when I play Sega Mega Drive Classics or Street Fighter. If I take the right analog stick away, I get two extra programmable buttons instead and thus have a set in front of me that matches those usually required in Capcom's fighting games.

This is an ad:

The rotatable modules are the big draw here.

Of course, there are also profiles so you can quickly arrange the buttons in the way that works best for you, because after all, Darkstalkers and Mega Man should not be played in the same way. There's also RGB lighting available to further personalise the Stealth Pivot.

I really have nothing to complain about in the case of the Stealth Pivot, but in the days I've been testing the controller I haven't really been that convinced, until I realised what has been missing. If I play retro games, I prefer a simpler and smoother controller that conveys the feeling of how games were in the past, while Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is my main option for regular gaming. What I get here is a controller that, despite everything, does not quite match the retro feeling of what, for example, 8BitDo offers, but which is also not as solidly constructed as a regular controller.

The battery lasts around 20 hours on one charge.

This is an ad:

This means that the Stealth Pivot ends up being a controller costing £110 that doesn't really completely satisfy me on either front. Don't get me wrong, it's a great controller, but I'd rather have a dedicated retro solution and a regular sensible controller than a slightly-off hybrid. And since it costs as much as it does, I could have had that too. My rating must therefore stays at a seven, as while the Stealth Pivot will make you happy and offers a unique and exciting solution, for the discerning gamer there are better options.