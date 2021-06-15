Turtle Beach releases VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System

If the press release is to be believed, the Turtle Beach Velocity One is a complete, immersive and authentic flying experience that still manages to be modern and realistic.

Its features 180° yoke handle with a rudder control. It has modular throttle quadrant and integrated trim wheel, as well as custom lever handles to deliver customisation and "realistic" flight experiences, whether it's a light or heavy aircraft.

Real-time alerts and critical flight details are offered as well if using Microsoft Flight Simulator. It also has a flight management system that enables configuration on-the-fly.

It does not only support PC, but also Xbox series X/S and Xbox One, and there are 12 analogue axes, 2x POV switches, 2x 4-way HAT switches in addition to 18 assignable buttons.

For the more practical aspects, a 3.5mm headset port is included as well as a clamping system.

The price will be $349.95.