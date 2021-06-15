LIVE
Turtle Beach releases VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System

Ideal since Flight Simulator lands on consoles at the end of July.

If the press release is to be believed, the Turtle Beach Velocity One is a complete, immersive and authentic flying experience that still manages to be modern and realistic.

Its features 180° yoke handle with a rudder control. It has modular throttle quadrant and integrated trim wheel, as well as custom lever handles to deliver customisation and "realistic" flight experiences, whether it's a light or heavy aircraft.

Real-time alerts and critical flight details are offered as well if using Microsoft Flight Simulator. It also has a flight management system that enables configuration on-the-fly.

It does not only support PC, but also Xbox series X/S and Xbox One, and there are 12 analogue axes, 2x POV switches, 2x 4-way HAT switches in addition to 18 assignable buttons.

For the more practical aspects, a 3.5mm headset port is included as well as a clamping system.

The price will be $349.95.

Turtle Beach releases VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System
