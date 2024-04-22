Turtle Beach is retiring the Roccat brand

HQ

Around five years ago, Turtle Beach acquired the peripheral maker Roccat in a deal that was valued at around $17 million. Since then, the pair have pretty much continued to work separately and to each release their own lines of products, despite one being owned by the other. This won't be the case any longer.

Turtle Beach has decided that the time has come to retire the Roccat brand and to transition the products that it makes into the wider Turtle Beach family of gadgets. This has been confirmed in an FAQ on Turtle Beach's website, where it states:

"We want to bring a greater level of integration to our family of products across console, PC and simulation. We felt that time and resources would be best spent focusing under a single brand and creating a range of products that matter most to gamers.

"While we'll be retiring the ROCCAT brand, many of its iconic product lines like the Vulcan, Kone, Burst and Sense will transition under the Turtle Beach brand. Our commitment to PC products remains as strong as ever and we have several ground-breaking new products to introduce as well as Turtle Beach-branded versions of popular existing ROCCAT products sticking around."

It has been added that Roccat's social media channels will be rebranded to Turtle Beach PC, and that its Swarm software will still function and in fact get a new iteration known as Swarm II this spring for the new line of PC-focussed Turtle Beach systems.