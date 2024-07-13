Turtle Beach is looking to reset the lightweight gaming mouse dynamic with the Burst II Air

HQ

Turtle Beach is best known for its headsets, but the peripheral manufacturer does also have its mitts in a variety of other accessory areas. One such sector is the gaming mouse scene, where Turtle Beach has recently debuted the Burst II Air, a device that is lightweight yet offers many of the features and systems that you expect and want from a gaming mouse.

So, while only weighing in at 47 grams, in the Burst II Air you can find a 26k DPI/650 IPS optical sensor, 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, up to 120 hours of battery life, six programmable buttons, and buttons that promise a 100 million click lifespan.

To learn more about the Turtle Beach Burst II Air, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a few facts and thoughts. Also, don't forget to read our dedicated review of the device, which you can find here.