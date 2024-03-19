Turtle Beach is acquiring third-party accessory maker PDP for $118 million

HQ

Turtle Beach is one of the bigger makers of third-party accessories and they are known for delivering first-class controllers, headsets and more. Now they have announced that they are acquiring another peripheral maker, namely PDP.

While they are definitely not as household, PDP are still fairly big and known for good and innovative products like the recently announced Riffmaster Wireless Guitar Controller. It is still unknown of Turtle Beach will re-brand everything PDP or keep the name for some products, and they write in their press release:

"The Transaction combines two leading gaming companies with industry-leading teams, significant product momentum and proven track records of delivering profitable growth. The Transaction substantially grows the size of Turtle Beach. Bringing PDP's leading gaming controller category to Turtle Beach will provide additional scale and create future development opportunities."

The deal is worth $118 million, and it will be interesting to see what this means for both involved companies products going forward.