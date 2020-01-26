Turtle Beach establishes partnership with Chicago Huntsmen

Turtle Beach just recently announced that it has extended its partnership with Chicago's official Call of Duty team, the 'Chicago Huntsmen' and Esports Hall of Famer Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez. The partnership will see H3CZ and his Chicago Huntsmen players using Turtle Beach's Elite Pro and Elite Pro gaming headsets for 'team play as well as streaming activities' while working with Turtle Beach to "to create a wealth of unique, engaging and fun content to support the Turtle Beach brand".

The announcement prompted Turtle Beach chairman and CEO Juergen Stark to state the following:

"Hector's passion for gaming, his ability to create first class, dominant esports organizations, and his engagement with fans are why we love working with him and why we're excited about this new partnership with the Chicago Huntsmen,"

"Hector is a pioneer in our industry, as well as a loyal and forward thinking partner and we can't wait to collaborate with him on future product innovations and activations with the Chicago Huntsmen players, staff, content producers and fans."

Do you follow the Chicago Huntsmen and the esports scene?