Turtle Beach beach announces headset with 80-hour battery life

The peripheral maker Turtle Beach has announced a third generation of their popular wireless headsets Stealth 500 and Stealth 600. In the press release sent to Gamereactor, the latter is said to offer "low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity and now features the brand's powerful signature 50mm Nanoclear drivers", with another standout feature being "AI-driven microphone noise reduction".

The probably most exciting thing is the battery life though, which Turtle Beach claims will be 80 hours for Stealth 600 (half that for Stealth 500). The generation 2 was also impressive in this department reaching 48 hours, but more is of course better and and it's very clear you won't have to charge Stealth 500 and Stealth 600 very often.

Stealth 500 costs $80/£80 with Stealth 600 being priced $100/£100, and both will be released on May 19 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.