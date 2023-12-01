Turtle Beach announces the Stealth Ultra controller for Xbox

HQ

There's certainly no shortage of high-grade controller options for Xbox Series S/X, but more to choose from is of course better, and Turtle Beach has now announced their Stealth Ultra wireless controller intended for Xbox, PC and Android units.

Turtle Beach says it offers their best component with ultra-low latency, offering 30 hours of gaming on a single charge (charger included), and full RGB-lighting support. The Stealth Ultra also has AntiDrift-joysticks that is said to prevent against controller drifting, and buttons that supposedly lasts five times longer than standard solutions, a Command Center display, extra buttons on the back and plenty of other cool features.

As you might expect, all this also means it's a fairly costly piece, and you can pre-order it from TurtleBeach.com for $199.99 (and read more about it) with a planned release on December 15. Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales at Turtle Beach had this to say about it:

"The Stealth Ultra's premium components, build quality, and features elevate it beyond any other controller in the market today, and firmly establishes it as the must-have controller for gamers who want the best. Turtle Beach controllers have been designed to provide the ultimate in control and to integrate features far exceeding the category. The all-new Stealth Ultra is a supreme testament to that ideal and another clear example of Turtle Beach continuing to deliver on that promise to our fans."

With Christmas around the corner, is it time to treat yourself?