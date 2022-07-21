Turtle Beach announces the React-R Xbox controller

HQ

There's really no shortage of great controller options for the Xbox consoles, that has a plethora of alternatives and the Xbox Design Lab if you still can't find your favorite and wants to design your very own.

Still, one of the better choices out there is Turtle Beach's Recon controller, and with this in mind, it's easy to see why we are exited for the upcoming React-R. This is a brand new Xbox controller that can also be used for PC, with a significantly lower price of $39.99 (compared to $59.99 for React). It has almost all the bells and whistles, and offers "an ergonomic shape with textured grips, handles, and triggers, two mappable quick-action buttons on the back of the controller, and dual-rumble motors in the handles".

There are also controller options for "game and chat volume balance and mic mute and gives gamers access to Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting" (this way, Superhuman Hearing works with any wired 3.5mm headset) in a pretty impressive package at this price point.

Check out a short trailer presentation of React-R below, as well as a few pictures showing both color options available.