Turtle Beach announces Recon Controller for Xbox Series S/X

One of our favourite peripheral manufacturers, that always seems to include relevant features for games, is Turtle Beach. And during E3, they have been at it again by announcing Recon Controller for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

It has several really cool features like a 3.5mm headset connection that instantly gives you extra features for sound with regular headsets. There are also programmable buttons, rubber handles and even cooling grips and a feature called Pro-Aim that instantly lets you change analogue sensitivity (handy when you are sniping, and want to lower it for a few seconds).

You can pre-order the controller from the official Turtle Beach homepage. It is priced €59.99 / £49.99 and launches at a yet undisclosed date later this year. Check out the short presentation in the trailer below.