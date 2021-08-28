Turtle Beach announces Recon 200 Gen 2

HQ

Turtle Beach's headset Recon 200 has been a popular and affordable way to get a good headset with a decent set of features and sound. Now the company has announced a revamped version called the Recon 200 Gen 2.

It's a headset suitable for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. For a price tag of $59.95 you will get 12H battery with "Variable Mic Monitoring, ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology, softer memory foam cushions, a new headband with added rigidity, and the ability to work in passive mode". The sound is delivered by 40mm speakers with Bass Boost, with support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos or DTS Headphone: X1 as well as Sony 3D Audio.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 launches on September 19 and is available in three colours; black, white and the new alternative midnight blue. Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation had this to say about the new headset:

"At $59.95 gamers won't find another headset that offers the powerful amplified game audio and features to compete with what the Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table. There was already so much for gamers to like about the original Recon 200, and the Gen 2 offering is even stronger with its updated design and added features, all for the same great MSRP that made the original so attractive. The Gen 2's combination of audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility should put it at the top of the list for gamers seeking a new affordable headset."

You can read more and pre-order at the official home page.