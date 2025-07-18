Turtle Beach announces Donkey Kong themed controller for the Switch family

HQ

With the Pro Controller for the Switch 2 costing a pretty penny, you might want to keep an eye out for alternatives. Now a new wireless controller from Turtle Beach, complete with Donkey Kong motif, has been announced for both Switch and Switch 2.

It's called Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller: Donkey Kong and will be released on October 12 for £49.99/€59.99 - and has everything you could possibly need except a C button for Switch 2. It's already available to order via the official website and Turtle Beach boss Cris Keirn has this to say about the venture:

"Our officially licensed by Nintendo controllers are designed for passionate fans who love the iconic characters, immersive worlds, and legendary games Nintendo is known for. Our new Donkey Kong-themed wireless controller is packed with features for a standout experience, combining motion control support with dynamic artwork that reveals different Donkey Kong visuals depending on the viewing angle."

Check out the images below.