Turtle Beach announces Atom Controller for smartphones

We are getting more and more really good options for cloud gaming on out smartphones, regardless of which provider we're using. Now Turtle Beach want in on the fun and has announced Atom Controller, something they claim is a pocket friendly solution with everything you'll need for gaming.

This includes a two piece module setup with battery for 20 hours of gaming. When done, the two pieces uses the proprietary 2.4GHz wireless link tech from Turtle Beach and can be connected to each other magnetically to fit in your pocket. It's also available in three color variations - Black and Yellow (which comes with one free month of Game Pass Ultimate), Black and Teal and Red - and they are priced £89.99 / €99.99. Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation says:

"More and more, mobile gaming is becoming part of everyday life and our Atom Controller makes it easy for gamers to pick up and go without sacrificing quality controls. The continued positive reception to our console, PC, and now mobile controller products has been great. Expanding our portfolio to reach mobile gamers is another testament to Turtle Beach's commitment to growing our share of the overall controller market. Atom is the latest in our expanded lineup of controllers launching this year, with more to come."

Check out the Atom Controller trailer and three images below. It launches on November 14.