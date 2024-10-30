Turtle Beach announces an Xbox controller with a very unique feature

HQ

Turtle Beach often delivers innovative gaming accessories, but their upcoming Stealth Pivot controller for PC and Xbox is still something out of the ordinary. In addition to the usual premium features like Hall Effect AntiDrift thumbsticks, adjustable trigger stops, 20 hours of battery life, and four programmable buttons (with up to five profiles) - you can physically change it in a jiffy depending on the genre you're playing.

The company presents its odd idea like this in the press release:

"The Stealth Pivot's standout feature is the unique, rotating thumbstick and button control modules that deliver simple, precise, and enhanced gameplay for any game type. One layout provides traditional PC & Xbox gamepad controls, and the modules can be easily rotated and locked back into place to produce a stick and button layout more suitable for fighting games."

Does that sound strange? It is, and the setup is best illustrated by the video below, where you can see the rotatable modules that transform the controller from something optimized for first-person shooters to a fighting pad in seconds.

HQ

The Turtle Beach boss himself comments on this mildly odd controller like this:

"Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot delivers a new level of innovation in controllers by giving gamers the ability to play more of their favorite games using one controller. The Stealth Pivot's unique rotating modules that switch between traditional, fighting game, FPS, and MMO button and stick layouts is an industry-first, and its premium design and compatibility with PC, Xbox and via Bluetooth make it a great controller for playing more games on more platforms."

Stealth Pivot is out on November 26, and will retail for £119.99/€129.99 at TurtleBeach.com and other well-assorted game stores. Will you be treating yourself to one of these just in time for Christmas?