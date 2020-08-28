Turrican returns with two collections on Switch and PS4

You're watching Advertisements

Even though their announcement during Gamescom ONL was a tad confusing despite "playing home", we now know what German studio Factor 5 and publisher Strictly Limited Games were up to. Effectively, it's time for the beloved action classic Turrican to return, and on different formats and bundles.

Firstly, the original Amiga, Super Nintendo, and Mega Drive titles will be released in two different anthologies for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. They'll include the following:

Turrican Anthology Vol. 1



Turrican (Amiga)



Turrican 2 (Amiga)



Super Turrican (SNES)



Super Turrican Director's Cut (SNES)



Mega Turrican Score Attack (Mega Drive)



Turrican Anthology Vol. 2



Turrican 3 (Amiga)



Mega Turrican (Mega Drive)



Mega Turrican Director's Cut (Mega Drive)



Super Turrican 2 (SNES)



Super Turrican 1 Score Attack (SNES)



However, the more retro-friendly gesture is that the publisher will release a new batch of the two original SNES cartridges in limited runs. All this will be launched in several packages, from digital formats for the current consoles to collector's editions including books, Blu-ray videos, and even a vinyl record with the original soundtrack.

How will you celebrate the return of Turrican?