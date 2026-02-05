Turok: Origins sets Autumn 2026 release window, Nintendo Switch 2 launch

HQ

Turok: Origins looks to bring Saber Interactive another big co-op shooter win after Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and we're inching closer to a release date with a new launch window for it. Rather than just have the game hold onto its general 2026 release window, we now know that Turok: Origins is aiming for an Autumn 2026 launch.

We imagine the game won't be coming out on the 19th of November, but other than that it may have to find a slot to nestle into quickly, as late this year is already looking packed. Thanfully, Turok: Origins offers quite a unique experience, blending traditional third-person shooting with the uniqueness of the Turok universe.

Turok: Origins is one part of what is quite the dino-filled Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. If you want to get a first-hand impression of what the game is like to play here, check out our preview here. Or, you can view the trailer in the Direct above.