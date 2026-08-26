Turok: Origins has been postponed from this fall to 2027

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The plan was for Saber Interactive to release Turok: Origins this fall, but since the market is already packed with games in September and October, as everyone wants to avoid Grand Theft Auto VI in November, the developer has decided that spring 2027 is a better fit for them.

The game is described as a sort of reboot of the entire Turok series and will be playable in both first- and third-person perspectives, as well as enjoyed solo or with two other players in co-op. During Opening Night Live, we got the chance to take a closer look, and you can check out what it looks like below in what's described as a Story Trailer.