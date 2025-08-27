Turok: Origins Hands-On Preview: Space Marine with dinosaurs?

In not overtly familiar with the Turok series, but when I heard that it was basically a sci-fi shooter with dinosaur-like creatures, my ears perked up like a dog hearing the gentle shake of a bag of treats. To find out that Saber is showing the origins of the franchise, giving a perfect entry point for a newcomer like me, had me raring to go when I grabbed a controller and a headset to play Turok: Origins.

In case you're as unfamiliar with the franchise as I was this time last week, Turok: Origins depicts a distant future in which humans use biomorphic suits to enhance their strength, speed, and stamina. They also make use of powers connected to Native American spirits and animals, and do so in order to fight against the reptilian Xenia which have all sorts of enemy types and strange abilities of their own.

HQ

While there were claims of a rich narrative lying at the heart of Turok: Origins, it largely seemed that the story was simply the excuse for a sci-fi action romp. There's no harm in that, especially when the action feels as fluid and as fun as it does in Turok: Origins. Blasting dinosaurs and humanoid reptilians with the wealth of weapons on offer is nothing short of a visual treat. Laser rifles carve through the empty air, explosive crossbows send body parts careening through the lush jungles. It's 80s-inspired total action ridiculousness in the best way possible, with quick missions and an immediate understanding of where you need to go at all times.

Turok: Origins feels like a very classic shooter, with a lot of additional gameplay elements that help it to feel modern and up to the standards of today. Switching between third and first-person views is a nice little way to add a bit of personalisation to your gameplay, too, and the three classes of Bison, Raven, and Cougar each have their own levels of flashy effects, even if they don't necessarily feel that different when it comes to gameplay. In the missions we played, I tried all three and they each seem to come with a general damage-dealing ability, a support ability, and an ultimate that throws out an illusion of a massive animal to help you fight. I couldn't really pour over the details of each class in the 45 minutes or so I had to play, so I can't describe the exact ways in which they work, but from the gameplay Raven seems to be your agile glass cannon, Cougar a bit of an all-rounder, and Bison acts as a team's tank.

This is an ad:

While our demo was in the game's co-op mode, it's worth mentioning you can go through Turok: Origins entirely on your own if you wish, and you won't be accompanied by bots if you want the true single-player experience. This is a nice touch, as often co-op games can make you feel like a bit of a billy no mates if you decide to go it alone, reminding you friends could be by your side but instead you have mostly useless AI companions.

The comparison to Space Marine in the title stems largely from the gameplay loop in Turok: Origins. You go from one location to the other, fighting a horde of oncoming foes or a selection of more elite enemies before moving onto the next place. Cool executions are mixed in with explosive gunplay and I at least found it familiar in my time with Turok: Origins. I wouldn't say this is necessarily a bad thing, as Space Marine II is one of the best action shooters of the past few years. You want to emulate what's worked, especially if you're already at Saber and can glance across at the success of another team. The game's director assured me no major influence was taken, but the comparison still feels worthwhile to mention.

Turok: Origins largely seems like a game that will pull you in with vibes and aura. Do you like the look of the main characters, the shooting, and the dinosaurs? Then you'll probably enjoy Turok: Origins. But, if you're looking for a more substantial narrative, deeper class abilities and less of a sense of mindless fun, then I'm not sure what you're doing looking at the dinosaur shooter.

This is an ad: