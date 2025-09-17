Turok: Origins director reveals why now is the time to bring the franchise back

HQ

Whenever an old franchise is revived, of course there are cheers from fans, but there might also be scepticism. Some could see it as a cash grab, but Game Director on Turok: Origins Jesus Iglesias was quick to tell us that wasn't the case at Gamescom.

Speaking after our hands-on preview with Turok: Origins, we asked what goes into Saber reviving a franchise like Turok, and knowing when the time is right to bring something back.

"We like to reboot franchises that we can really bring something to them. It's not about, well, this franchise was very successful in the past, let's make a reboot," Iglesias said. "We first evaluate if the franchise is something that we love, that we like, because the team needs to be involved from the very beginning and needs to work on something that we really embrace."

"And the second thing is, what can we bring to the IP? Can we make it better? Can we bring something that will excite the players, the old players and the new players? And this is our process to decide when we choose an old IP and decide to reboot."

Turok: Origins wasn't just made to keep the IP from being dormant, then, and we can expect to see a lot of interesting reptilian conflict in the game, which remains in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out our full interview for more details on the story, combat, and performance below: