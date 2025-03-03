Turok gets surprise port to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

HQ

In a pleasantly surprising turn of events, Nightdive Studios recently revealed that Turok Remastered has been improved with a hefty new update, an update that tackles and improves performance and even coincides with a surprising port to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

That's right, the game now has native versions on current-generation systems. The exact details of how the game plays on the platforms isn't mentioned, but we are told in the patch notes that the title now supports "high refresh rates". Otherwise, this update enhances the game on Nintendo Switch and Vulkan, improves the controller functionality, adds new/returning enemies (like the Brachiosaurus and the High Priests), introduces new inputs like being able to bind multiple weapons to the same button, and even includes localised Trophies/Achievements.

This is all on top of a mammoth array of bug fixes, performance improvements, and menu changes. So many in fact that you can head to the Reddit post's patch notes here to see everything that has been added to the game and what has been enhanced and fixed.