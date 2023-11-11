Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered has been slightly delayed

Fans will have to wait an additional two weeks to play this reworked N64 classic.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Nightdive Studios has announced that it has delayed the release of its upcoming Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion remaster by a couple of weeks. The reworked version of the classic N64 shooter will now arrive on 30th November instead of its original date of 14th November.

Posting on X, Nightdive noted that the delay was to enable the team to create the "best Turok 3 experience possible."

When it launches, the remaster will provide an enhanced version of the 2000 original, with it being playable at up to 4K 120FPS on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles and having gyro controls on Nintendo Switch.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion

Related texts



Loading next content