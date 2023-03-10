Turns out 50 Cent isn't involved with Grand Theft Auto VI

HQ

In a recent Instagram post, it was believed 50 Cent was suggesting he was involved with Grand Theft Auto VI, after he posted a picture of Vice City. However, it seems that the project he was teasing is an unrelated TV series called Vice City.

The TV show will be produced by Paramount+, Lionsgate, and 50 Cent according to Deadline, and it set to be bigger than Power, the rapper's previous show.

The synopsis for the show is as follows: "Vice City follows three friends, and former soldiers, who return to their home city of Miami in the mid-80s after being dishonourably discharged from the military for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal. Disgraced, displaced, and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew. Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream."

It seems there are some similarities between Grand Theft Auto and Vice City, but it must again be stated the projects are unrelated to one another.

Will you be watching Vice City?