Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is set to receive a physical release on Nintendo Switch

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, a hilarious Zelda-esque title, is receiving a physical release on Nintendo Switch on November 12. Pre-orders are now open from major retails such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Wal-Mart and it will set you back £24.99.

The game, if you are unaware, sees you play as a turnip who has been kicked out of its home after getting in trouble with the government and refusing to pay its taxes. Here you set out on a quest to repay the crippling debt that you have accumulated within its colourful pixelated world and you eventually learned about the corruption lurking behind the vegetable government.

The game might not be out physically until November but it's available digitally on PC and Switch.