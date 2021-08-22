Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is receiving some free DLC next week

HQ

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is receiving a substantial DLC update next week, and amazingly, it is absolutely free for all players.

The Sunset Station update includes a never-ending rogue-lite train dungeon that players can take on to earn some tantalising rewards. Here you'll encounter revamped versions of existing enemies and there will be special trinkets that you can obtain to help you on your run. Along with the revamped existing foes, there's said to be three new enemies and a brand-new boss encounter, so it seems like there is plenty for your to sink your teeth into.

You can take a look at the new trailer for The Sunset Station update in the video above.