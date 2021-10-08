Turn-based tactics title Pathway is receiving a physical release courtesy of Limited Run Games

HQ

Robotality has teamed up with Limited Run Games to release a physical edition of its turn-based tactics title Pathway. Pre-orders for the retail release are set to go live later today at 3pm BST/ 4pm CEST, and the release costs $29.99. Along with a region-free cartridge of the game, this physical edition also includes a LRG Trading Card and a reversible sleeve.

Pathway, if you are unaware, is set within 1936 and it sees you venture to the desert to try and find some hidden treasure before it falls into the hands of the Nazis. The game features five different campaigns with varying difficulties, and it has 16 unlockable characters with their own unique skills that can be used within combat and story encounters.

Within a joint statement, developer Robotality, and publisher Chucklefish said: "Having the opportunity to make a *real* physical copy of Pathway that you can actually hold in your hands is a dream come true for both our teams at Chucklefish and Robotality, and it wouldn't have been possible without all of the requests and comments from our lovely community - so thank YOU for supporting the game! You're awesome."