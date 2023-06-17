Turn-based RPG, furry characters and an elaborate pixelated design: this is Terra Memoria

Recently, Dear Villagers and the French studio La Moutarde presented Terra Memoria, a turn-based RPG, exploration, crafting and characters that look like anthropomorphic animals. A shortage of magic crystals and the sudden awakening of ancient robots thrust six friends into a whirlwind investigation through Terra, a whimsical and welcoming world that combines 3D graphics and pixel art. Players control all members of the party, each of whom embarks on their own story and brings their unique abilities to Terra Memoria's turn-based combat.

To save the world, players will have to master Terra Memoria's unique building system, which allows them to create all kinds of objects and solve environmental puzzles. It's like a map editor at the player's disposal that they can use to shape the world and rebuild destroyed cities.

"With Terra Memoria, we wanted to create a timeless adventure in the style of a classic RPG that offers more modern twists to the genre, such as building, cooking and crafting," said François Bertrand, Game Director at La Moutarde. "At the end of the day, Terra Memoria is an ode to the road trip, focusing on the bond between friends and found family as they explore unknown lands together."

Terra Memoria will be released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch before the end of the year, on a date to be announced.