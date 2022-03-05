Turn your name into The Batman's logo

HQ

HQ

This week sees the premiere of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, with a script by Matt Reeves, who is also directing. From everything we've seen so far, the movie looks very promising, and now Warner is offering a some fun with the official logo, where you can create your own with your name using a very simple tool.

Just head over to this link and make your very own The Batman logo. What are your expectations of The Batman (check out a trailer at the top of this news piece)?