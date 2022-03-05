Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden RingRandy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections Flop
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Turn your name into The Batman's logo

The movie opens in cinemas on Friday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

This week sees the premiere of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, with a script by Matt Reeves, who is also directing. From everything we've seen so far, the movie looks very promising, and now Warner is offering a some fun with the official logo, where you can create your own with your name using a very simple tool.

Just head over to this link and make your very own The Batman logo. What are your expectations of The Batman (check out a trailer at the top of this news piece)?

Turn your name into The Batman's logo


Loading next content