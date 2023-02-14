Turn your bike into an eBike with Swytch's conversion kit

HQ

Cardio exercises can be a massive pain, but fortunately the last few years have seen a great way to combat this in the form of eBikes. These are bikes that feature motors that can be used to actually power the bike all while being charged by your pedalling. But as these can be quite pricey, they're not always the most accessible options.

The tech company, Swytch has come up with a solution to these problems in the form of a conversion kit that allows people to turn their hybrid bikes into an eBike all using an easily attachable set of motors, batteries, and control systems.

To see how this system shapes up in practice, we've got our hands on Swytch's conversion kit, and we've been playing around with it as part of the latest episode of Quick Look. Be sure to catch the video below to see whether this eBike solution will be up your street.