Turn up the volume: Dead as Disco's latest trailer is pure neon chaos

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If you're only going to watch one game trailer today, Dead as Disco is obviously the one to check out. This quirky title is being developed by Brain Jar Games, who describe their creation as "martial arts meets music video" in a high-octane beat 'em up with design inspiration drawn from what might be a love child of Jet Set Radio and Hi-Fi Rush, complete with extra neon.

The developers have now announced that the game will be released via Steam Early Access on May 5, and have released the aforementioned trailer to mark the occasion. We think you should immediately crank up the volume and check out the video - and we're keeping our fingers and toes crossed that it will eventually come to more platforms as well.