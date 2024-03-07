Turn over a new leaf in city builder Ark of Charon

HQ

Coming from publisher Sunsoft and developer Angoo Inc., Ark of Charon is an upcoming city builder where instead of you tearing down the natural world to build your own grey mega project, you work in harmony with nature here.

Building your own settlement up from a small sapling, you will play caretaker to your tree as it grows. Ark of Charon is both a colony simulator and tower defence game, as you'll have to arm your tree with the means to defend itself from threats.

"We're excited to present this charming and entertaining game to the world," said representative director of Angoo Inc. Hiroshi Nakagawa. "The release is still a little way off, but the team is working hard to create an enjoyable experience that we can't wait to see players get their hands on."

Ark of Charon is expected to launch in 2024, and you can wishlist the game on Steam now.