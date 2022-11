If you've ever worked in a service profession, then you obviously know that it's pretty nice, except for a tiny detail. Customers. In the just launched Godlike Burger, you finally get the chance to get even. Here, you have to create really good burgers, where customers are the raw material after you've bestially slain them. All while staying out of the way of the law.

Check out the launch trailer below. Godlike Burger is out now for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.