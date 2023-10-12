Turn-based strategy game, EA Sports FC Tactical, to debut on mobile devices in early 2024

EA has announced that it will be expanding its football game offering further by launching another mobile title that is a part of the EA Sports FC family. This game is called EA Sports FC Tactical, and now that EA Sports FC 24 is here and in the wild, EA has started to dish out the finer details on the mobile variant.

This will be a turn-based strategy game that will provide access to a collection of over 5,000 players from more than 10 of the top leagues around the world, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

The game will feature a slate of game modes, from online friendly matches to tournament and ranked play, and there will be a progression system baked in that will allow you to improved players by unlocking new traits and mastering high-skill moves, and then of course customising teams with stadium designs, kits, and balls to boot.

To show off many of these systems, a collection of images from the game have been shared, which you can see below. As for when EA Sports FC Tactical is set to make its debut on iOS and Android devices, launch is scheduled for sometime in early 2024.