Turn 10's Alan Hartman is the new head of Xbox Game Studios

The Xbox Game Studios family has a new head honcho. Former Forza Motorsport developer, Turn 10's Alan Hartman, has officially been promoted to the role of head of Xbox Game Studios.

As revealed on a LinkedIn post, Hartman notes that he will be "representing such an elite set of game creators in my new role leading Xbox Game Studios!"

Before taking on this new executive job, Hartman was the head of Turn 10 and has been in charge of the developer since 2005, most notably recently also as the corporate vice president of all things Forza and Fable.

This promotion also comes shortly after a slate of other recent job position changes among Xbox leadership, with Sarah Bond now tapped as the president of Xbox, following Phil Spencer now being the CEO of Microsoft Gaming.