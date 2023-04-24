Turn 10: We are "preparing Forza Motorsport for release later this year"

HQ

Forza Motorsport is one of the games that was shown during Microsoft's June event last year, with the promise that it would eventually be released within twelve months. This would mean June 31 this year at the vary latest, but obviously it won't happen.

While a delay is confirmed, we don't have a new release date yet, and there have been speculations that it might not arrive until 2024. Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case. In a new official blog series called Feedback Update, Forza Motorsport is briefly touched upon with a 2023 confirmation:

"While we're focused on polishing and preparing Forza Motorsport for release later this year, we're still keen to hear your feature and track requests, we can keep in mind what you want to see most for the future."

With Starfield launching in September, Forza Motorsport at sometime after that and possibly also Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, it looks like Xbox gamers have a pretty spectacular fall to look forward to.