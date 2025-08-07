Turn 10 promises continued support for Forza Motorsport

HQ

In the wake of Microsoft's sweeping layoffs—where the Xbox division, including Turn 10 Studios, took a significant hit—there's been an uncomfortable silence from the developers. This lack of communication has only fueled speculation, with some fans claiming that Forza Motorsport was on the verge of being shut down entirely.

But now, Turn 10 and Playground Games have stepped forward on social media with a joint message, reassuring fans that Forza Motorsport is not dead and will continue to be supported—even if the roadmap ahead doesn't exactly scream excitement.

"Dear Forza Community, we know many of you have questions about what's next for the Forza franchise, and we appreciate the support of our incredible community. We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5."

As far as Forza Motorsport goes, this means the return of the Track Toys Tour, followed by the Ringer Tour in September. The team also plans to bring back one previous Tour per month moving forward—a strategy that certainly resembles "end-of-life" support. It keeps the wheels turning, but doesn't introduce anything new.

There are currently no official plans for major updates or expansions, though the possibility hasn't been entirely ruled out. In short: Forza Motorsport lives on... but it's idling in the pit lane rather than roaring down the straight.

What do you think—does Forza Motorsport still have fuel left in the tank?