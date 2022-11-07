Turn 10 is now a 200 developer strong studio

HQ

Forza Motorsport was revealed in 2020 but still hasn't been released, instead we got last year's wonderful Forza Horizon 5, so it's not like we're complaining. But some prefer sim-racers instead and Forza Motorsport is expected to be released during the first half of 2023, and it seems like the developer Turn 10 is really ramping up.

As noted on LinkedIn, Turn 10 has crossed the milestone of having 200 developers. While it's common that studios increase the number of employees when finalising projects, this is bigger than Turn 10 has ever been and a sign that they are really going all-in on Forza Motorsport.

Thanks, Idle Sloth.