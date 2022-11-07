Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 is now a 200 developer strong studio

They reached an impressive milestone last week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Forza Motorsport was revealed in 2020 but still hasn't been released, instead we got last year's wonderful Forza Horizon 5, so it's not like we're complaining. But some prefer sim-racers instead and Forza Motorsport is expected to be released during the first half of 2023, and it seems like the developer Turn 10 is really ramping up.

As noted on LinkedIn, Turn 10 has crossed the milestone of having 200 developers. While it's common that studios increase the number of employees when finalising projects, this is bigger than Turn 10 has ever been and a sign that they are really going all-in on Forza Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport

Thanks, Idle Sloth.

Related texts



Loading next content