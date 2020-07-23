Turn 10 is indeed working on a new Forza Motorsport

Phil Spencer tonight confirmed that Turn 10 is indeed working on the next Forza Motorsport, before showing off a new in-engine trailer (that doesn't really show anything approaching meaningful gameplay, but there you go).

"Xbox Series X is bringing them closer to their dream of unprecedented realism, with ray-tracing and native 4K resolution all at 60 frames-per-second," the Xbox chief told us before pressing play on the trailer.

There's no word on when we'll get it, nor what the name of the game will be (unless they're sticking with Forza Motorsport and ditching the numbers) but as you might expect, it's heading to PC and Xbox Series X.