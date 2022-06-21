Cookies

Forza Motorsport

Turn 10: Forza Motorsport runs at 4K/60 FPS on Xbox Series X

And 1080p/60 FPS on Series S.

HQ

Forza Motorsport was finally properly revealed with gameplay during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. It is coming during spring 2023, and while we did get plenty of information, Turn 10 has now shared a Q&A that gives us even more details on things to come.

One of the nuggets explained is the resolutions and frame rates we can look forward to on Xbox. It turns out that the Xbox Series X version "runs at 4K 60 FPS" and "1080p 60 FPS on Xbox Series S". Considering that it was revealed yesterday that it will also support ray-tracing during gameplay, it seems like we can expect quite the looker.

Forza Motorsport

