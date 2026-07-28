Turmoil in the Italian Football Federation after the failed attempt at hiring Andrea Pirlo, resulting in resignations

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The Italian Football Federation is going through some very turbulent days. After the failed attempts of hiring Pep Guardiola as new head coach - a job he declined, as Carlo Ancelotti did - the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) tried to hire Andrea Pirlo, who coached Juventus between 2020 and 2021 and is now working for Dubai United. It seemed like an ideal choice and a done deal (even Fabrizio Romano said the deal was certain), but then the FIGC turned back, because of his ties with Fonbet, a Russian betting company with close ties to Vladimir Putin, of which Pirlo has acted as global ambassador since 2025.

Reports that Pirlo would be hired caused a social and political backlash, and Pirlo even addressed the situation when he learnt that the job offer was no more, saying on social media that his collaboration with Fonbet simply came with the job in Dubai and had no political meaning: implying he supports Russia would be "ascribing to me beliefs which I have never expressed and that do not belong to me", he said.

As a result of this failed attempt at hiring Andrea Pirlo (offering him the job without looking at his commercial ties that already make him a controversial person in Italy, a football legend with close ties to Russia and Putin), the FIGC technical directors Paolo Maldini, who had been appointed in his role two weeks ago, and Leonardo Araújo resigned.

And now the recently appointed (last June) president of the Italian Federation, Giovanni Malagò, needs to find a new name soon because Italy returns to action in September and October in the Nations League, and the team has been without coach since Gennaro Gattuso resigned in April, after failing to qualify for World Cup.